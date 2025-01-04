Guwahati: Dispur Dhaba Employee's Cruelty Leaves Puppy Severely Injured

An employee of Dispur Dhaba allegedly assaulted a 1.5-month-old puppy, breaking its leg in a horrific act of cruelty. Following the incident, an organization filed an FIR at Dispur Police Station in Guwahati against the employee.

The accused, identified as Sajida Begum, reportedly threw the puppy from a height onto the pavement. Initially, the owner of Dispur Dhaba assured to bear the medical expenses for the injured puppy. However, later they reportedly denied any responsibility.

The incident has sparked outrage, with a group of concerned citizens staging a protest in front of Dispur Dhaba, demanding accountability and urging for medical treatment costs to be covered.

This incident highlights the ongoing plight and abuse faced by stray dogs on the streets, raising questions about their safety in today's society.

