Foreign Biker from USA Dies in Fatal Accident on Lumding-Silchar Highway

A foreign tourist, identified as Elaine Berry Thomson from Georgia, USA, tragically lost her life in a road accident in Lumding, Hojai district, Assam. The incident occurred on National Highway 27, which connects Lumding to Silchar, near Blue Hill Dhaba.

Thomson, riding a Royal Enfield Himalayan motorcycle (registration number AS 11 N 0804), was struck by a fast-moving Ashok Leyland truck, which fled the scene after the collision. The impact of the crash led to the biker's death.

A member of her riding group, Qaidi-Free Soul, spoke to the media, expressing his shock: “She was a solo rider and was involved in several bike riding activities. She hails from the USA, it is very unfortunate, we are shocked. She has been travelling to India for five to six years.”

Reports suggest Thomson was travelling from Silchar towards Lumding and had been touring India on her motorcycle.

Police from Lumding and Manderdisa responded swiftly to the scene. Despite being rushed to Lumding Civil Hospital, Thomson was declared dead upon arrival by doctors. The search for the truck driver, who fled the scene, is ongoing.