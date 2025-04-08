Guwahati Doctor Held for Alleged Molestation, Accused Denies Claims

In a shocking incident, a doctor at a private clinic in Guwahati’s Six Mile area has been accused of molesting a young female patient under the pretext of therapy. The accused, identified as Dr. Subrata Dey, has also been alleged to have secretly recorded videos of female patients during medical consultations.

The victim lodged an FIR at Dispur Police Station, following which the police apprehended Dr. Dey late at night. According to the complaint, the accused doctor inappropriately touched the woman while conducting therapy and reportedly recorded videos of female patients without their consent.

Based on the allegations, Dispur Police took Dr. Dey into custody under Case No: 321/2025, invoking sections BNS 296/77/79. He was subjected to a medical examination as part of the investigation. The incident has sparked concerns over patient safety in private clinics.

In his defense, Dr. Subrata Dey dismissed the allegations, claiming, "The accusations against me are false. Many patients visit my chamber daily, and I have treated and cured numerous individuals. Other female patients who were present at the time can verify the truth." He further stated that his clinic ensures proper arrangements for female patients.