Guwahati: Drivers Of Private Ride-Hailing Companies Facing Harassment

A group of annoyed cab drivers and two-wheeler riders of several private ride hailing companies reached the transport department office of the Kamrup Metropolitan district on Saturday after being fined for not wearing company-designated T-Shirts.

Traffic Police in Guwahati fined cab drivers and two-wheeler riders of Ola, Uber and Rapido for not wearing company T-Shirts.

The drivers were left annoyed as they allegedly never received any T-Shirt from the company. These ride hailing companies are reportedly supposed to pay their partners for wearing company T-Shirts.