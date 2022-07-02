Guwahati: Drivers Of Private Ride-Hailing Companies Facing Harassment

A group of annoyed cab drivers and two-wheeler riders of several private ride hailing companies reached the transport department office of the Kamrup Metropolitan district on Saturday after being fined for not wearing company-designated T-Shirts.
Traffic Police in Guwahati fined cab drivers and two-wheeler riders of Ola, Uber and Rapido for not wearing company T-Shirts.
The drivers were left annoyed as they allegedly never received any T-Shirt from the company. These ride hailing companies are reportedly supposed to pay their partners for wearing company T-Shirts.
This has put the drivers of such cabs and two-wheelers in a fix. The group of drivers reached the transport department office for a solution to their problems.
They mentioned that the order of the transport department was welcomed; however, they raised questions against the companies.
They said that they have never received any T-Shirts from their respective companies, alleging that the companies do not try to understand their problems.