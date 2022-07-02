Guwahati News

Guwahati: Drivers Of Private Ride-Hailing Companies Facing Harassment

Traffic Police in Guwahati fined cab drivers and two-wheeler riders of Ola, Uber and Rapido for not wearing company T-Shirts.
Guwahati: Drivers Of Private Ride-Hailing Companies Facing Harassment
Drivers and riders of Ola, Uber and Rapido are facing harassment in Guwahati | REPRESENTATIVE
Pratidin Time

A group of annoyed cab drivers and two-wheeler riders of several private ride hailing companies reached the transport department office of the Kamrup Metropolitan district on Saturday after being fined for not wearing company-designated T-Shirts.

Traffic Police in Guwahati fined cab drivers and two-wheeler riders of Ola, Uber and Rapido for not wearing company T-Shirts.

The drivers were left annoyed as they allegedly never received any T-Shirt from the company. These ride hailing companies are reportedly supposed to pay their partners for wearing company T-Shirts.

Also Read
Six Held In Amravati Murder Case Over Post Supporting Nupur Sharma

This has put the drivers of such cabs and two-wheelers in a fix. The group of drivers reached the transport department office for a solution to their problems.

They mentioned that the order of the transport department was welcomed; however, they raised questions against the companies.

They said that they have never received any T-Shirts from their respective companies, alleging that the companies do not try to understand their problems.

Also Read
Stuart Broad Concedes 35 Runs In 1 Over To Jasprit Bumrah Blitz
Guwahati
Ola
Uber
Rapido
Company T-Shirts

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com