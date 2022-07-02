Six Held In Amravati Murder Case Over Post Supporting Nupur Sharma

As many as six persons have been apprehended so far for the brutal murder of a shop keeper in Maharashtra’s Amravati on June 21, informed deputy commissioner of police Vikram Sali on Saturday.

Sali was quoted by ANI as saying, “A total of six accused have been arrested so far from Amravati. During the investigation, we found that Umesh Kolhe had posted on social media in support of Nupur Sharma and this incident took place because of that post.”

The brother of the deceased, Mahesh Kolhe has said that the reasons behind the killing are yet to be ascertained. He said that Kolhe had forwarded some messages on Nupur Sharma in some WhatsApp groups but not to anyone individually.

He said, “On June 21 night, while my brother was en route to his home after shutting his shop, some people attacked him and he was stabbed with a knife. When I reached there, he was already dead.”

Earlier today, Union home minister Amit Shah directed the national investigation agency (NIA) to take over the charge of investigations in the matter.