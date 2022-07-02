Stuart Broad Concedes 35 Runs In 1 Over To Jasprit Bumrah Blitz

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Saturday scored the most runs in an over in Tests against England bowler Stuart Broad, who conceded 35 runs in the over on the second day of the rescheduled fifth Test against them in Birmingham.
In doing so, Bumrah has attached an unwanted record to Broad’s name of having conceded the most runs in an over in Test cricket’s history.
Bumrah, in some ways reminded the English bowler of the horror of 2007 in the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in which now retired Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh had hit six sixes in his over.
In the 84th over of India’s innings, Burah went berserk, smashing the ball all across the park against the England bowler, scoring 29 runs in the process. Broad also bowled five wides and a no ball in that over taking the total runs scored in the over to 35.
The Indian pacer beat the record held by legendary West Indies captain Brain Lara who had scored 28 runs in an over in a Test in 2003-04 against South Africa’s Robin Peterson. Lara’s total included four fours and two sixes off six legal deliveries.
Former Australia player George Bailey had also scored 28 runs in an over but was behind Lara in terms of the boundary count.
Meanwhile, the over started off with a boundary off the top edge of Bumrah’s bat. The next ball was a short bounder from Broad which went over keeper Sam Billing’s head. The third ball was given a no ball which was hit over the keeper by Bumrah.
He then smashed three fours in a row over mid-on, to fine-leg and in front of square on the leg side. The fifth ball was a clean hit for a six over long leg. Bumrah then took a single off the last ball to retain strike.