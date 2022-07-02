Stuart Broad Concedes 35 Runs In 1 Over To Jasprit Bumrah Blitz

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Saturday scored the most runs in an over in Tests against England bowler Stuart Broad, who conceded 35 runs in the over on the second day of the rescheduled fifth Test against them in Birmingham.

In doing so, Bumrah has attached an unwanted record to Broad’s name of having conceded the most runs in an over in Test cricket’s history.

Bumrah, in some ways reminded the English bowler of the horror of 2007 in the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in which now retired Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh had hit six sixes in his over.

In the 84th over of India’s innings, Burah went berserk, smashing the ball all across the park against the England bowler, scoring 29 runs in the process. Broad also bowled five wides and a no ball in that over taking the total runs scored in the over to 35.