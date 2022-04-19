Ten Of Same Family Killed In Crash In Rajasthan

A total of ten members belonging to the same family were killed and eight others were left injured in a tragic road accident in Rajasthan on Tuesday.
Police said that the incident took place in the afternoon on the Jhunjhunu-Gudha Godji highway in the Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan as the jeep in which they were travelling, rammed into a tractor-trolley that was parked on the roadside.
The superintendent of police (SP) of Jhunjhunu, Pradeep Mohan Sharma said, “Ten members of a family travelling in a jeep were killed and eight others injured when the vehicle rammed into a stationary tractor trolley.”
The victims were reportedly returning from a temple after offering prayers, police said.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot expressed his grief over the incident.
He wrote in a tweet in Hindi, “My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. May god give them strength to bear this loss and may the souls of the departed rest in peace. Wishing a speedy recovery to those injured in the accident.”