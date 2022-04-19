Ten Of Same Family Killed In Crash In Rajasthan

A total of ten members belonging to the same family were killed and eight others were left injured in a tragic road accident in Rajasthan on Tuesday.

Police said that the incident took place in the afternoon on the Jhunjhunu-Gudha Godji highway in the Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan as the jeep in which they were travelling, rammed into a tractor-trolley that was parked on the roadside.

The superintendent of police (SP) of Jhunjhunu, Pradeep Mohan Sharma said, “Ten members of a family travelling in a jeep were killed and eight others injured when the vehicle rammed into a stationary tractor trolley.”