Assam: 67 Chargesheeted In APSC Scam

Charges were framed on Tuesday against a total of 67 people in connection with the infamous Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) scam that rocked the state.
Of them, 60 are candidates who appeared for the exam, while the remaining seven are APSC members and staff.
Meanwhile, the court also declared two other accused, Sudeep Das and Rajib Pal as absconding from justice. Rajib Pal is the brother of Rakesh Pal, while Sudeep Das was the personal assistant of Rakesh Pal.
Notably, two of the accused in the case were acquitted due to a lack of evidence.
The two accused, charges against whom were dropped are advocate Sailen Sarma Barua and businessman Surajit Choudhary, the husband of accused Pallabi Choudhary.
An official informed that the charges against them were dropped in the court due to lack of enough evidence to convict them.
Earlier, on April 11, Assam minister of water resources in Assam Pijush Hazarika informed that a five-member committee would be set up to study the Justice B K Sharma Commission report on the irregularities in CCE 2013 conducted by APSC.
Addressing the media following the weekly cabinet meeting, Hazarika said that the five-member committee will submit its report within two months.