Assam: 67 Chargesheeted In APSC Scam

Charges were framed on Tuesday against a total of 67 people in connection with the infamous Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) scam that rocked the state.

Of them, 60 are candidates who appeared for the exam, while the remaining seven are APSC members and staff.

Meanwhile, the court also declared two other accused, Sudeep Das and Rajib Pal as absconding from justice. Rajib Pal is the brother of Rakesh Pal, while Sudeep Das was the personal assistant of Rakesh Pal.

Notably, two of the accused in the case were acquitted due to a lack of evidence.