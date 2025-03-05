Guwahati: Drunk Driver Rams Govt Vehicle into Electric Post, Pedestrians Narrowly Escape

Guwahati witnessed a reckless drunk-driving incident in the city’s Japorigog locality late on Tuesday night. The vehicle that was involved in the accident was the Co-District Commissioner, Kamrup Metro's official vehicle.

Advertisment

As per sources, an intoxicated driver, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, rammed a government vehicle into a rickshaw and an electric post in Japorigog's Krishna Nagar.

Initially, the intoxicated driver tried to assert authority by citing the Co-District Commissioner's name, but upon realizing the situation, he attempted to flee. In his escape attempt, he ended up knocking down an electric post, narrowly avoiding serious injuries to several bystanders.

The vehicle, bearing registration number AS01GB8913, was taken to Dispur Police Station for further investigation.