Guwahati: Case Filed Against Former Assam CM's Daughter for Assaulting Driver

Dispur Police in Guwahati have registered a case against Prajoyeeta Kashyap, daughter of former Assam Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, based on a complaint filed by her driver.

Advertisment

According to the complaint, Prajoyeeta allegedly assaulted the driver, namely Rajib Hussain, with a sandal outside an MLA residence two days ago. She also allegedly forced him to kneel down and hold his ears as a form of humiliation. Following this, Hussain lodged an FIR at Dispur Police Station last night.

The case has been registered under FIR No. 193/25, invoking sections 296/351(2)/115(2)/352 of the BNS. The inclusion of Section 352 pertains specifically to the alleged assault.

As per reports, on March 1, Rajib Hussain was assigned to drive an Innova vehicle at the residence of Jayashree Goswami Mahanta. However, upon expressing his inability to drive the vehicle, he was allegedly assaulted by Prajoyeeta.

The police is expected to summon Prajoyeeta for questioning soon. More details will come to light as investigations into the matter progresses.

Also Read: Ashok Singhal Refutes Allegations of Insulting 'Bhaona', Calls for Apology