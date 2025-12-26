Guwahati: Drunk Driver Critically Injured After Crashing Into Divider

A serious road accident occurred early Friday morning in Guwahati near the Ganeshguri Tea Auction Centre.

According to information received, a Hyundai Creta vehicle bearing registration number ‘AS01FQ7220’ lost control and rammed into the road divider. The driver sustained critical injuries and was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Sources said that the driver appeared to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. Several liquor bottles were reportedly recovered from inside the vehicle.

The identity of the driver is yet to be ascertained. Dispur Police reached the spot soon after the incident and have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the crash.

