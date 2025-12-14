Mangaldoi Road Accident: One Dead, One Critically Injured on NH-15

A tragic road accident early Sunday morning in Mangaldoi, of Assam's Darrang district, claimed the life of a young man and left another critically injured.

The accident occurred near Mangaldoi Block Chowk on National Highway 15.

Jyotishman Deka, a resident of Alagjari village near Rajghat, died on the spot.

Another youth, Hirak Jyoti Deka, also from Alagjari, sustained serious injuries and was immediately rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment.

Both victims were riding a scooter bearing the registration number AS 13 Q 7366 when, it is suspected, another vehicle struck them and fled the scene.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.