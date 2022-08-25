Guwahati: Drunk Man Rams Car Into Divider At Beltola

In yet another incident of road mishap a speeding four-wheeler rammed into the divider at Beltola in Guwahati on Wednesday.

According to reports, the incident took place late last night. The vehicle involved in the incident was identified as a Mahindra Thar.

Locals who witnessed the incident said that the car was coming at great speed and suddenly lost control to hit the divider.

They also alleged that the driver of the vehicle was in an inebriated condition. The registration number of the vehicle is AS 01 FA 0002.

Meanwhile, no loss of lives or injuries were reported in the incident.