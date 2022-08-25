Guwahati: Drunk Man Rams Car Into Divider At Beltola

In yet another incident of road mishap a speeding four-wheeler rammed into the divider at Beltola in Guwahati on Wednesday.
According to reports, the incident took place late last night. The vehicle involved in the incident was identified as a Mahindra Thar.
Locals who witnessed the incident said that the car was coming at great speed and suddenly lost control to hit the divider.
They also alleged that the driver of the vehicle was in an inebriated condition. The registration number of the vehicle is AS 01 FA 0002.
Meanwhile, no loss of lives or injuries were reported in the incident.
A police team rushed to the spot after receiving information of the accident. Upon their arrival, the accused reportedly tried to flee from the scene even after being told to stop.
However, police managed to detain him and take him into custody. He was later identified as Mithu Agarwala.
In addition, officials informed that they recovered a pistol from the vehicle. The firearm did however have proper registration and was not illegal, they added.