India To Dispatch 12th Consignment Of Humanitarian Aid To Ukraine

India announced on Wednesday that it is ready to dispatch the 12th consignment of humanitarian aid to Ukraine which consists of 26 types of medicines on special request from the Ukrainian side.
The country’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj informed a UN Security Council meeting that the aid includes ‘hemostatic bandages’ to stem bleeding of deep wounds in both children and adults, which was specifically requested by the Ukrainian side as the members met to mark six months since the beginning of the invasion by Russia.
This comes as Ukrainian authorities requested assistance from the Indian government to tackle the crisis in the country.
Kamboj said, “We have delivered for the world in terms of vaccines. We did it earlier for medicines. So, I'd like to assure this council that India will step forward whenever the global south is constrained on aspects of food, health & energy security.”
She said that India’s approach has remained that of promoting dialogue and diplomacy as a means to end the conflict and tackle the economic challenges in the aftermath of the war.
The Indian envoy to the UN added to that saying India has been approached for the supply of wheat and sugar by many countries and we are responding positively.
Condemning the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Kamboj said, “In the last 3 months alone, India has exported more than 1.8 million tonnes of wheat to countries in need, including to Afghanistan, Myanmar, Sudan and Yemen.”
She also pointed out that the impact of the Ukraine conflict will not stay limited to Europe and that it has been pushing the edge in terms of food, fertilizers and fuel security in the developing nations as well.
Moreover, the envoy stated at the meeting that India encourages talks between the two nations and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has himself spoken to the leaders of both nations on several occasions in that regard.
Meanwhile, the Black Sea Initiative had been introduced by United Nations to help tackle the global food insecurity resulting in a lack of food and skyrocketing prices. It was signed by Russia and Ukraine on July 22.
The head of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said that around 1,000 boys and girls have been killed or injured in the war in Ukraine. The actual numbers could be much higher.
UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said on Monday, “At least 972 children in Ukraine have been killed or injured by violence since the war escalated nearly six months ago, an average of over five children killed or injured each day.”
The people in Ukraine have been exposed to deeply distressing events. Those fleeing violence are at a significant risk of family separation, abuse, sexual exploitation and further attacks. Multiple UN agencies have said that families have been separated and lives have been torn apart.