India To Dispatch 12th Consignment Of Humanitarian Aid To Ukraine

India announced on Wednesday that it is ready to dispatch the 12th consignment of humanitarian aid to Ukraine which consists of 26 types of medicines on special request from the Ukrainian side.

The country’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj informed a UN Security Council meeting that the aid includes ‘hemostatic bandages’ to stem bleeding of deep wounds in both children and adults, which was specifically requested by the Ukrainian side as the members met to mark six months since the beginning of the invasion by Russia.

This comes as Ukrainian authorities requested assistance from the Indian government to tackle the crisis in the country.

Kamboj said, “We have delivered for the world in terms of vaccines. We did it earlier for medicines. So, I'd like to assure this council that India will step forward whenever the global south is constrained on aspects of food, health & energy security.”

She said that India’s approach has remained that of promoting dialogue and diplomacy as a means to end the conflict and tackle the economic challenges in the aftermath of the war.

The Indian envoy to the UN added to that saying India has been approached for the supply of wheat and sugar by many countries and we are responding positively.

Condemning the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Kamboj said, “In the last 3 months alone, India has exported more than 1.8 million tonnes of wheat to countries in need, including to Afghanistan, Myanmar, Sudan and Yemen.”