Guwahati: Dumpers Run Rampage, Kill Three In One Night In Separate Mishaps

Dumpers ran rampage in the streets of Guwahati last night with three people getting killed in separate dumper related accidents in the city.
Two motorcycle riders were killed on the spot after being hit from behind by a speeding dumper in the city’s Khanapara area.
Onlookers said that the dumper was headed towards Meghalaya and was driving at a great speed.
Meanwhile, police officials reached the spot and took custody of the bodies. They sent the remains for post-mortem to the nearest hospital.
The identities of the deceased are not known immediately. They were riding on a white Bajaj Avenger motorcycle.
Moreover, the dumper was not anywhere around and is thought to have fled the scene. Police have opened an investigation and will be on a lookout for the driver.
In a separate incident, another two-wheeler rider was killed after being hit by a dumper in Guwahati’s Borbari locality last night.
The rider was on a Honda Dio scooty when he was hit from behind by a speeding truck, said a witness . He was killed on the spot.
The deceased was identified as a youth named Nilpaban Ronghang. The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem, officials who arrived at the scene informed.