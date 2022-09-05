Guwahati: Dumpers Run Rampage, Kill Three In One Night In Separate Mishaps

Dumpers ran rampage in the streets of Guwahati last night with three people getting killed in separate dumper related accidents in the city.

Two motorcycle riders were killed on the spot after being hit from behind by a speeding dumper in the city’s Khanapara area.

Onlookers said that the dumper was headed towards Meghalaya and was driving at a great speed.

Meanwhile, police officials reached the spot and took custody of the bodies. They sent the remains for post-mortem to the nearest hospital.

The identities of the deceased are not known immediately. They were riding on a white Bajaj Avenger motorcycle.