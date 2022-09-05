PM Modi To Interact With 'National Awards to Teachers' Winners Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will interact with the winners of ‘National Awards to Teachers 2022’ at his residence at 4.30 pm on the occasion of Teachers’ Day.

The purpose of the National Awards to Teachers is to celebrate and honour the unique contributions of some of the finest teachers in the country, according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The National Awards to Teachers accords public recognition to meritorious teachers working in elementary and secondary schools.

As many as 45 teachers from across the country have been selected through a rigorous and transparent three-stage online process for the awards this year.

The prestigious awards will be presented by the President, Droupadi Murmu to the selected awardees on the occasion of Teachers’ Day today.

The teachers selected for the awards this year are from Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Maharashtra and Telangana among other regions.