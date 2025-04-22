Guwahati: Electrocution Incident at Chandmari Leaves Woman Critical

A serious mishap occurred at the under-construction flyover site in Guwahati's Chandmari on Tuesday, when a woman came into contact with a hanging electric wire and suffered critical injuries due to electrocution.

Advertisment

The injured woman has been identified as Romiya Das. According to eyewitnesses, the incident took place when the victim inadvertently touched a live wire that was left hanging dangerously in the construction zone. The area, currently undergoing rapid infrastructure development, has witnessed increased public movement, raising concerns about safety measures at the site.

Following the incident, local residents and bystanders promptly rushed to assist the victim and alerted emergency services. The victim was immediately taken to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where she is currently undergoing treatment. Her condition is reported to be critical.