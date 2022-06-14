Guwahati: Fake Police Inspector Busted By CID

The Crime Branch of Guwahati Police on Tuesday arrested a person for posing as a high-ranking police officer and extorting money from people.
The fake police inspector has been identified as Upendra Pandey.
According to reports, Pandey is a resident of Uttar Pradesh.
Following his arrest, police said that he introduced himself as an inspector in the crime branch of Guwahati Police.
According to police, Pandey posed as an inspector to other accused in CID cases and extorted money from them in return for a promise to settle their matters.
He took money in the name of top CID officials, said police.
The CID arrested the fraudster based on the statements of some of the accused.