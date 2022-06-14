Guwahati News

Guwahati: Fake Police Inspector Busted By CID

According to police, Pandey posed as an inspector to other accused in CID cases and extorted money from them in return for a promise to settle their matters.
Guwahati: Fake Police Inspector Busted By CID
The accused Upendra Pandey posed as a CID inspector in Guwahati
Pratidin Bureau

The Crime Branch of Guwahati Police on Tuesday arrested a person for posing as a high-ranking police officer and extorting money from people.

The fake police inspector has been identified as Upendra Pandey.

According to reports, Pandey is a resident of Uttar Pradesh.

Following his arrest, police said that he introduced himself as an inspector in the crime branch of Guwahati Police.

Also Read
82% Spike In Daily Cases Of Covid-19 In Delhi

According to police, Pandey posed as an inspector to other accused in CID cases and extorted money from them in return for a promise to settle their matters.

He took money in the name of top CID officials, said police.

The CID arrested the fraudster based on the statements of some of the accused.

Also Read
Covid-19 Surfaces Again In Assam, 10 New Cases In 24 Hours
Guwahati police
CID

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com