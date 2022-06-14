82% Spike In Daily Cases Of Covid-19 In Delhi

Delhi on Tuesday reported a total of 1,118 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours witnessing a spike of 82 per cent compared to yesterday’s count.
According to the Delhi health department, as many as 614 cases were reported on Monday which by more than 500 cases or 82 per cent today.
The active cases in the national capital also rose to 3,177 with a fresh spike in cases from yesterday’s total of 2,561.
The case positivity rate also rose to 6.50 per cent.
Meanwhile, as many as 500 patients recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of cured patients to a cumulative 18,85,130.
On the other hand, two patients succumbed to the infection during that time with which the death toll due to Covid-19 in Delhi rose to 26,223.
According to data from the health department, as many as 17,210 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and 24,047 vaccine doses were administered.
It may be noted that in spite of the sharp rise in daily Covid-19 cases in Delhi, the country as a whole saw a decline in daily cases with 6,594 fresh detections reported in the last 24 hours, which is around 18 per cent less than yesterday.
India had reported as many as 8,084 cases on Monday.