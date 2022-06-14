82% Spike In Daily Cases Of Covid-19 In Delhi

Delhi on Tuesday reported a total of 1,118 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours witnessing a spike of 82 per cent compared to yesterday’s count.

According to the Delhi health department, as many as 614 cases were reported on Monday which by more than 500 cases or 82 per cent today.

The active cases in the national capital also rose to 3,177 with a fresh spike in cases from yesterday’s total of 2,561.

The case positivity rate also rose to 6.50 per cent.

Meanwhile, as many as 500 patients recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of cured patients to a cumulative 18,85,130.