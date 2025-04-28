Guwahati: Fatal Truck Collision at Lokhra Leaves One Dead, One Injured

A tragic road accident occurred late at night near the National Highway flyover in Lokhra, Guwahati, resulting in one death and one serious injury.

The incident took place when a moving truck rammed into a stationary truck that was parked by the roadside for repairs. At the time of the collision, the handyman of the parked vehicle was engaged in repairing its wheels. The impact was so severe that the handyman was trapped under the wheels of the moving truck and died on the spot.

The driver of the colliding truck sustained serious injuries and remained trapped inside his vehicle for a considerable period before being rescued. Efforts are ongoing to ascertain the identities of both the deceased handyman and the injured driver, as their names and addresses are yet to be confirmed.