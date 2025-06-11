Guwahati: Four Held as Rajgarh Sees Joint Raid on Immoral Activities

Residents of Rajgarh and the adjoining Pub Sarania area, in coordination with local police, carried out a late-night raid on Wednesday targeting antisocial activities in the locality.

The crackdown took a decisive turn when vigilant locals intercepted two young men and two women allegedly consuming alcohol inside a parked vehicle on Rajgarh Road. Acting swiftly, the joint team of residents and police seized multiple liquor bottles from the car.

The incident marks a new phase in a weeks-long community-led campaign against rising public nuisance and immoral behavior in the area.

Following the raid, both police and locals issued a strong warning to the individuals involved, cautioning them against engaging in such conduct in public spaces.

Residents say the initiative was born out of mounting frustration over recurring incidents of intoxication, loud behavior, and misconduct—particularly in parked vehicles during nighttime hours.