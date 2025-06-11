Guwahati: Youth's Custodial Death Sparks Protests at Noonmati Police Station

The situation turned volatile at the Noonmati Police Station in Guwahati on Wednesday following the custodial death of a youth, leading to public protests. A large number of locals gheraoed the police station demanding justice for the deceased youth.

As per sources, the deceased, identified as Arjun Sharma from Kalitakuchi in Birkuchi, reportedly died while in police custody on Tuesday. The incident has sparked widespread anger, with the victim’s family and residents alleging negligence and misconduct by the police.

According to family members, Arjun had fallen ill while in custody, but their requests for medical attention were allegedly ignored by the Noonmati police. They further alleged that he was subjected to physical assault during his detention, which may have led to his death.

Despite raising these serious allegations, the family claims that the police have yet to provide any satisfactory response or explanation regarding the circumstances of the youth's death. As a result, residents joined the grieving family in staging a protest in front of the police station, demanding a fair and transparent investigation.

The protest continued for several hours before a dialogue was initiated between the police and the demonstrators. During the discussion, police officials reportedly assured the protesters that a proper investigation would be carried out to determine the facts of the case.

Following the assurance, the protestors agreed to temporarily suspend their demonstration. However, they maintained that they would continue to pursue justice until those responsible are held accountable.

The Background

Arjun Sharma (26), a resident of Kalitakuchi Gorkha Path in Narengi, Guwahati, was in a long-term romantic relationship with an 18-year-old girl named Jupitara Kumar from a nearby area, sources said. The couple eloped from their respective homes on June 6 (Friday), with plans to get married.

Following the incident, the girl’s father lodged an FIR at the Noonmati Police Station. Acting on the complaint, the police conducted an operation in Udalguri, successfully arresting Arjun and rescuing the girl.

According to the family, they saw Arjun in a visibly unwell condition at police station on Tuesday and had requested the police to provide him with medical treatment. However, on Wednesday morning, the police informed the family that Arjun had died in Noonmati Central Jail. The news of his sudden death left the family devastated.

The bereaved family has since approached senior police officials, demanding a proper and impartial investigation into the incident.

It is also alleged that the girl’s father, Robin Chandra Kumar, had previously issued a death threat to Arjun over the phone, saying he would have him killed even if it meant spending five lakh rupees. The family has already submitted the audio recording of this call to the media as evidence.

