Guwahati: Girl Duped By Job Offer, Sexually Assaulted

Another incident of sexual abuse against children in Guwahati has come to the fore where an 18-year-old girl was abused by a group of miscreants.

According to reports, the miscreants promised to give the victim a job, in the name of which they sexually assaulted her.

Meanwhile, after the girl narrated her ordeal, a case was registered by the police at the Basistha Police Station in the city.

She told officials that Aminul Islam and Abu Abdullah, were involved in the incident. They had brought her from Roumari in Tezpur, promising to hand a job.

Later on, they sexually assaulted her at an under construction building at Bamunpara in the Lokhra area of Guwahati, she added.

In the meantime, Basistha Police has arrested both the prime accused in the matter, Amirul Islam and Abu Abdullah.

Police have further kept the investigation into the incident underway.