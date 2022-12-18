Guwahati: Girl Duped By Job Offer, Sexually Assaulted

Another incident of sexual abuse against children in Guwahati has come to the fore where an 18-year-old girl was abused by a group of miscreants.
According to reports, the miscreants promised to give the victim a job, in the name of which they sexually assaulted her.
Meanwhile, after the girl narrated her ordeal, a case was registered by the police at the Basistha Police Station in the city.
She told officials that Aminul Islam and Abu Abdullah, were involved in the incident. They had brought her from Roumari in Tezpur, promising to hand a job.
Later on, they sexually assaulted her at an under construction building at Bamunpara in the Lokhra area of Guwahati, she added.
In the meantime, Basistha Police has arrested both the prime accused in the matter, Amirul Islam and Abu Abdullah.
Police have further kept the investigation into the incident underway.
It may be noted that in a shocking incident, the warden of a girls’ hostel in Assam’s Doom Dooma allegedly sexually assaulted the students residing in the hostel.
As many as 10 students lodged a complaint against the warden, identified as Anand Buragohain, at Doomdooma Police Station on Monday, the sources said.
The heinous incident was reported in Borhapjan. The students alleged that Anand used to hold waist, keep his hand on the students’ shoulder.
They also alleged that the warden used to watch them take bath and also ordered the students to sit on his bed. Under the influence of alcohol, he attempted to enter rooms of the students, the students alleged in their complaint.
It was also alleged that he used to threaten few students to sleep with him. After facing all these sexual assault, the students with the help of their family lodged complaint at the police station.