Punjab Ranks First, Manipur Third On ECI's List Of Illegal Poll Spending

The Election Commission of India (ECI) revealed that it had recovered more than ₹1,000 crores in cash, drugs, liquor and freebies so far in the ongoing assembly elections in five states.

The ECI had stepped up its vigil against such seizures which saw a nearly four-fold increase compared to the previous round of elections in 2017, a statement said.

Punjab topped the list with an amount of ₹510.91 crore worth seizures, which was followed by Uttar Pradesh with ₹307.92 crores worth of seizures, the statement added.

According to the statement from the election body, Manipur came in at third with seizures worth ₹167.83 crores while Uttarakhand and Goa reported ₹18.81 crores and ₹12.73 crores in such seizures respectively.

The total seizures from the five states amounted to over ₹1,018 crores, four times the amount of total seizures made during 2017 assembly elections in these states, which had totaled up to ₹299.84 crores.