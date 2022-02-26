India Abstains As Russia Vetoes UNSC Resolution On Ukraine

Saying that the path of diplomacy was given up, India on Friday abstained from exercising its right of voting on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution condemning Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

India’s permanent representative to the United Nations, T S Tirumurti, while explaining the decision said, “India's deeply disturbed by the recent turn of developments in Ukraine. We urge that all efforts are made for the immediate cessation of violence and hostilities.”

Expressing his concern over the welfare and security of the Indian community in Ukraine, Tirumurti said that no resolution could ever be arrived at, at the cost of human lives, reported ANI.

He said, “We are also deeply concerned about the welfare and security of the Indian community, including a large number of Indian students, in Ukraine.”

He further said, “The contemporary global order has been built on the UN Charter, international law and respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states,” adding, “All member states need to honour these principles in finding a constructive way forward.”

Tirumurti then said, “Dialogue is the only answer to settling differences and disputes, however, daunting that may appear at this moment."

"It is a matter of regret that the path of diplomacy was given up. We must return to it. For all these reasons India has chosen to abstain on this resolution," he added.