Guwahati: GU Exams Postponed Amid Flooding

The post-graduate students’ union (PGSU) of Gauhati University (GU) on Wednesday held talks with the university authorities after several problems surfaced in the campus following fresh spells of heavy rains since Monday.

Due to incessant rainfall in last 48 hours in Guwahati, several parts of the city was submerged as a result of artificial floods.

According to reports, students residing in hostels inside the university campus faced a shortage of drinking water. In addition, there is no electricity in the region, reports added.

Students are also struggling as flood water entered several hostels and has made life difficult for the students.