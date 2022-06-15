Guwahati: GU Exams Postponed Amid Flooding

The post-graduate students’ union (PGSU) of Gauhati University (GU) on Wednesday held talks with the university authorities after several problems surfaced in the campus following fresh spells of heavy rains since Monday.
Due to incessant rainfall in last 48 hours in Guwahati, several parts of the city was submerged as a result of artificial floods.
According to reports, students residing in hostels inside the university campus faced a shortage of drinking water. In addition, there is no electricity in the region, reports added.
Students are also struggling as flood water entered several hostels and has made life difficult for the students.
A member of the student body said that to top it all, semester examinations are underway in the university and all of the hindrances has made it difficult to concentrate on studies for the students.
In that regard, the students’ union held talks with the vice-chancellor of GU, Professor Pratap Jyoti Handique to try and come up with a way to ease the problems for students.
At the end of the meeting, the union member mentioned that talks were fruitful.
Meanwhile, the university authorities announced that all examinations till June 20 will be postponed.
The GU authorities also mentioned that other examinations to be held on later dates will go ahead as scheduled.