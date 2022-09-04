Guwahati: GU Prof, Senior Journo Victims Amid Rising Cyber Crimes

With the rise of cyber crimes in Assam, two prominent citizens of the state have recently become victims to cyber fraud.
Akhil Ranjan Dutta, a Political Science professor at Gauhati University, was recently trapped in a case of cyber fraud, reports stated on Sunday.
According to sources, the cyber criminals posed as Indian Army personnel and siphoned a sum amount of Rs. 15,000 from Prof. Dutta’s bank account.
The criminals sent QR code to Prof. Dutta to be scanned where they were able to loot the money.
In a separate incident, another prominent citizen was the victim of cyber fraud in the city.
Senior journalist Manoram Gogoi reported that he was a victim of cyber fraud with criminals duping him his money.
At first, the cyber criminal identified themselves as employee of Narengi Army Public School. After failing, a woman contacted Gogoi under the pretext of an order that he had placed from a restaurant.
At last the cyber fraudsters called him under the disguise of Army accountant. They asked his Google Pay number for online transaction.
The fraudsters cleverly sent two QR Code to Gogoi and both of them exchanged Re 1 through Google Pay. In between this Rs. 10,000 was withdrawn from Gogoi’s bank account which is when he realized what had happened.
The incident surprised Gogoi as even after being vigilant the cyber criminals were able to loot such amount of money.
He urged Assam police to take appropriate action against these cyber criminals so that innocent people’s savings are not looted in this manner.