Guwahati: GU Prof, Senior Journo Victims Amid Rising Cyber Crimes

With the rise of cyber crimes in Assam, two prominent citizens of the state have recently become victims to cyber fraud.

Akhil Ranjan Dutta, a Political Science professor at Gauhati University, was recently trapped in a case of cyber fraud, reports stated on Sunday.

According to sources, the cyber criminals posed as Indian Army personnel and siphoned a sum amount of Rs. 15,000 from Prof. Dutta’s bank account.

The criminals sent QR code to Prof. Dutta to be scanned where they were able to loot the money.

In a separate incident, another prominent citizen was the victim of cyber fraud in the city.

Senior journalist Manoram Gogoi reported that he was a victim of cyber fraud with criminals duping him his money.

At first, the cyber criminal identified themselves as employee of Narengi Army Public School. After failing, a woman contacted Gogoi under the pretext of an order that he had placed from a restaurant.