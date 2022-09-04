5 JD(U) MLAs From Manipur Join BJP In New Delhi

Five MLAs of Janata Dal (United) from Manipur who had earlier merged with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), officially joined the party on Sunday.

According to reports, these five MLAs include Kh. Joykishan Singh, Ngursanglur Sanate, Md. Achab Uddin, Thangjam Arunkumar and L.M. Khaute who joined BJP in the presence of party President JP Nadda in New Delhi.

The Manipur Legislative Assembly Secretariat on Friday informed that a total of five MLAs of the Janata Dal (United) JD(U) had merged with the ruling BJP.

As per the statement, Speaker of Manipur Legislative Assembly is pleased to accept the merger of five JD (U) MLAs with the BJP under the tenth schedule of the Constitution.