5 JD(U) MLAs From Manipur Join BJP In New Delhi

Five MLAs of Janata Dal (United) from Manipur who had earlier merged with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), officially joined the party on Sunday.
According to reports, these five MLAs include Kh. Joykishan Singh, Ngursanglur Sanate, Md. Achab Uddin, Thangjam Arunkumar and L.M. Khaute who joined BJP in the presence of party President JP Nadda in New Delhi.
The Manipur Legislative Assembly Secretariat on Friday informed that a total of five MLAs of the Janata Dal (United) JD(U) had merged with the ruling BJP.
As per the statement, Speaker of Manipur Legislative Assembly is pleased to accept the merger of five JD (U) MLAs with the BJP under the tenth schedule of the Constitution.
The BJP clinched a majority of 32 seats in the 60-member state Assembly in the recently held Assembly elections, results of which were declared on March 10.
Meanwhile, JD (U) chief Rajiv Ranjan Lalan Singh on Saturday had alleged that merger was done by BJP using money.
Singh claimed that despite BJP’s efforts, JD (U) will become a national party by 2023.