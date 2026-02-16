Guwahati: Handloom Collection ‘Ajaka’ Showcased at Jorabat Fashion Show

A fashion show displaying a handloom collection by 'Ajaka' was held on the outskirts of Guwahati on Sunday, with several stars of the Assamese film industry seen walking the ramp. Amidst the glitter and glamour was Pratidin Time's General Manager, Gaurav Goswami, and Director Smitakshi B Goswami.

The event, which celebrated traditional Assamese handloom with a contemporary touch, brand 'Ajaka' by Dr Santasree Malik Bhuyan was held at Hotel Aniyaa Edition in Jorabat, Assam. Several Assamese film personalities walked the ramp wearing her designs, including Pratidin Time General Manager Gaurav Goswami and Director Smitakshi B Goswami.

Sadin Pratidin Group’s Ruby Baruah and Dr Shantana Baruah were also present at the event, which highlighted the elegance of Assamese handloom in a contemporary style.

Ajaka is a known brand of apparel manufacturers who work with Assam Silk, weaving elegance and originality produced by their own skilled craftsmen, in a bid to promote Assamese handloom.