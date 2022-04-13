PM Modi To Inaugurate Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya Tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya on April 14 at around 11 am in New Delhi. The Sangrahalaya, which will have a representation of India after Independence through the lives and contributions of its Prime Ministers, is being inaugurated as a part of the celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Guided by the vision of PM Modi to honour the contribution of all the Prime Ministers of India towards nation building, the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya will be a tribute to every Prime Minister of India since Independence, irrespective of their ideology or tenure in office.

It is an inclusive endeavour led by PM Modi, aimed at sensitizing and inspiring the younger generation about the leadership, vision, and achievements of all our Prime Ministers.

Representing a seamless blend of the old and the new, the Sangrahalaya integrates the erstwhile Teen Murti Bhawan designated as Block I, with the newly constructed building designated as Block II. The total area of the two blocks is over 15,600 square metres.

The design of the museum building is inspired by the story of rising India, shaped and moulded by the hands of its leaders. The design incorporates sustainable and energy conservation practices. No tree has been felled or transplanted during the course of work on the project.

The logo of the Sangrahalaya represents the hands of the people of India holding the Dharma Chakra symbolizing the nation and democracy.