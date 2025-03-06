Guwahati: High-Speed Truck Overturns on NH-27, Two Injured

Chaos erupted on National Highway 27 in Jalukbari on Thursday night after a high-speed 12-wheeler truck lost control, rammed into the divider, and overturned, severely injuring both the driver and the handyman.

The truck, registered as AP16TQ1538, was transporting brooms from Garchuk towards Jalukbari when disaster struck. According to initial reports, the front wheel of the vehicle came off, leading to the crash.

A traffic police official at the scene stated, "The vehicle is from Andhra Pradesh. It was coming from the Garchuk side carrying brooms when its front wheel detached, causing it to overturn. The injured driver and handyman have been rushed to the hospital."

Eyewitnesses, however, alleged reckless driving and intoxication. "The truck was speeding dangerously before hitting the divider and flipping over. The main road is now blocked, forcing vehicles onto the service lane. The driver and handyman appeared to be under the influence of alcohol," claimed one of the bystanders.

The accident has led to severe traffic congestion in the area, with authorities working to clear the wreckage.