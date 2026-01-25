Guwahati Hospital Saves Life and Limb Through Advanced Multidisciplinary Cancer Care

Apollo Excelcare Hospital in Guwahati has successfully treated an 18-year-old patient diagnosed with bone cancer, saving both his life and limb through timely diagnosis and coordinated medical care.

The patient was suffering from osteosarcoma, a rare but aggressive bone cancer affecting the lower part of the thigh bone. What initially appeared to be persistent leg pain following a minor fall raised concern when it failed to subside. Early medical intervention proved crucial in detecting the disease at a treatable stage.

The patient was first examined by Dr Arpita Chakraborty from the Internal Medicine department, whose clinical assessment led to further tests, including imaging and biopsy, confirming the cancer. He was then referred to the oncology team at Apollo Excelcare Hospital, Boragaon.

Following the diagnosis, the patient underwent chemotherapy under the supervision of Dr Adil Hassan. Doctors reported an excellent response to the treatment, which significantly reduced the tumour. This was followed by a specialised limb-salvage surgery performed by Dr Kiran Kamalasanan, allowing removal of the cancer without amputating the leg, a complex procedure available at only a few centres in the Northeast.

Post-surgery tests confirmed complete removal of the disease, after which the patient successfully completed further treatment. During the course of therapy, the patient developed complications that required intensive care, which were managed through coordinated efforts of the emergency, ICU and internal medicine teams. Structured physiotherapy also played a key role in helping the patient regain mobility.

Doctors involved in the treatment emphasised the importance of early detection and teamwork. “This case highlights how timely diagnosis and coordinated care can change outcomes, even in serious conditions like bone cancer,” said Dr Adil Hassan. Dr Kiran Kamalasanan added that the success reflects the hospital’s commitment to providing advanced, patient-focused care within the region.

