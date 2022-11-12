Assam

Assam: Son Stabs Father to Death Over Conflict in Kokrajhar

The brutal murder was a result of father-son conflict in which Sahinur got enraged and stabbed his father.
Pratidin Bureau

In yet another shocking case, son stabbed his father to death over a quarrel in Assam’s Kokrajhar on Saturday evening.

According to sources, the incident occurred at 6.30 pm when the son, identified as Sahinur Ali stabbed his father, identified as Bahar Ali, with a dagger in Salakati.

Bahar and his wife, identified as Anuara Begum, have four sons and three daughters.

The brutal murder was a result of father-son conflict in which Sahinur got enraged and stabbed his father.

Following the incident, his father was rushed to Rupnath Brahma Civil Hospital where he was declared bought dead.

Meanwhile, Anuara demanded immediate arrest of her son and stringent punishment to him.

Police have launched a search operation for the accused.

