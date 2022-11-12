Assam: Son Stabs Father to Death Over Conflict in Kokrajhar

In yet another shocking case, son stabbed his father to death over a quarrel in Assam’s Kokrajhar on Saturday evening.

According to sources, the incident occurred at 6.30 pm when the son, identified as Sahinur Ali stabbed his father, identified as Bahar Ali, with a dagger in Salakati.

Bahar and his wife, identified as Anuara Begum, have four sons and three daughters.

The brutal murder was a result of father-son conflict in which Sahinur got enraged and stabbed his father.