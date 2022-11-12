5.4 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Nepal, Tremors Felt in Delhi

An earthquake of 5.4 magnitude occurred in Nepal on Saturday evening.

Earthquake tremors were felt across Delhi-NCR at around 8 pm.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) said an earthquake of magnitude 5.4 occurred in Nepal, at around 7:57 pm. "The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground," it said.

An earthquake of 6.3 magnitude on the Richter scale had rocked Nepal in the early hours of Wednesday.

The NCS had said the earthquake occurred at around 1:57 am in Nepal at a depth of 10 kilometres. The tremors were also felt in India's capital New Delhi and its surrounding areas.

Wednesday's tremor was the second earthquake in Nepal within 24 hours.

Nepal also saw an earthquake of 4.5 magnitudes on the early morning of Tuesday, according to NCS.