Guwahati to Face Water Disruptions as Surge Protection System Installed at Kharghuli WTP

Residents of several areas in Guwahati are set to face significant water supply interruptions from January 3 to January 5, 2025, following the installation of a surge protection system at the Kharghuli Water Treatment Plant (WTP). The disruption will affect key localities under the jurisdiction of the Guwahati Jal Board (GJB), including Amiya Nagar, Chandmari, Rajgarh, Ulubari, Rupnagar, and many others.

The interruption is part of efforts to improve safety at the WTP, while the recent burst of a water pipeline at Nepalichowk, Kharghuli, highlighted concerns over the stability of the city’s water supply infrastructure. The rupture led to widespread disruption and prompted the GJB to fast-track the installation of the surge protection system to prevent similar incidents in the future. GJB has informed the public that, during the testing and flushing of the distribution network, temporary leakages may occur in areas such as Kharghuli, Joypur, Ramsa Hill, Silpukhuri, Dighalipukhuri, and several other parts of the city. While the team will be working diligently to rectify any issues, residents are urged to exercise caution and cooperate during this period.

The water shutdown will primarily affect areas served by the Amiya Nagar, Leechubagan, and Ramsahill Reservoirs. With the surge protection system installation deemed critical for the safety and stability of the water supply, the GJB has apologized for the inconvenience and called for the community’s patience and support.

As the city grapples with this temporary disruption, locals are expressing frustration over the lack of timely response following the initial pipeline burst in Kharghuli. Many residents, still reeling from the incident, have called for more proactive measures from the authorities to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

The Guwahati Jal Board has assured the public that they are working swiftly to resolve the issues and restore normal water supply. However, the temporary shutdown, though necessary, raises concerns about the vulnerability of the city’s water infrastructure and the impact on daily life for thousands of residents.

