Guwahati JCP Partha Sarathi Mahanta Releases 2 New Helpline Numbers

The joint commissioner of Guwahati police, Partha Sarathi Mahanta on Saturday released two helpline numbers for the people for any kind of assistance.

Addressing the media at a gathering, JCP Mahanta said that there has been a worrying rise in cases of suicide in the city. In that regard, the Guwahati police released two helpline numbers, he said.

Mahanta said, “We had earlier released a helpline number on which we have received numerous calls seeking our assistance.”

The joint commissioner of police highlighted that cases of suicide in Guwahati had almost doubled since 2013.

He said that the number of recorded cases of suicide in 2013 was 222 which decreased to 220 in 2014. In 2015, the number of cases went up to 241 but again climbed down to 227 in 2016.