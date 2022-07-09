Six Killed In Uttar Pradesh After Being Run Over By Speeding Vehicle
As many as six people were killed and two others were seriously wounded after being run over by a speeding pick-up vehicle in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot on Saturday.
The additional superintendent of police in Chitrakoot, Shailendra Rai informed that a jeep carrying tomatoes ran over eight people in Rauli Kalyanpur village around 6.30 am.
The deceased have been identified as Naresh (35), Arvind (21), Ramswaroop (25), Chhakka (32) and Somdutt (25) died on the spot, while Bhanupratap (32) succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.
Meanwhile, police said that Bhagwandas (45) and Ramnarayan (50) are in a serious condition.
The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences over the loss of lives in the accident.
A statement from the state government mentioned that the chief minister announced an aid of Rs 2 lakhs to the families of those who were killed and Rs 50,000 each to the injured.
Moreover, the Chief Minister’s office said that the authorities have been ordered to take strict action against the driver of the pick-up vehicle.
Further, the additional superintendent of police informed that the victims, residents of Jari village in the Banda district, had come to Rauli Kalyanpur village to attend a wedding.
The official then added that the driver of the jeep has been arrested.