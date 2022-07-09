Six Killed In Uttar Pradesh After Being Run Over By Speeding Vehicle

As many as six people were killed and two others were seriously wounded after being run over by a speeding pick-up vehicle in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot on Saturday.

The additional superintendent of police in Chitrakoot, Shailendra Rai informed that a jeep carrying tomatoes ran over eight people in Rauli Kalyanpur village around 6.30 am.

The deceased have been identified as Naresh (35), Arvind (21), Ramswaroop (25), Chhakka (32) and Somdutt (25) died on the spot, while Bhanupratap (32) succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

Meanwhile, police said that Bhagwandas (45) and Ramnarayan (50) are in a serious condition.

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences over the loss of lives in the accident.