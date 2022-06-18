Guwahati: Landslide At Deepor Beel, Rubble Settles On Rail Tracks

A major landslide was caused on Saturday near Deepor Beel, located in south-west Guwahati in the Kamrup metropolitan district of Assam after days of incessant rainfall in several parts of the state.

The landslide occurred at the railway line connecting Kamakhya to Jogighopa in the Bangaigaon district which passes through Deepor Beel.

Mud and rubble came sliding down the hill beside the lake, reports stated.

According to reports, a huge rock came tumbling down after getting exposed due to the landslide.