Guwahati: Landslide At Deepor Beel, Rubble Settles On Rail Tracks

Locals said that the rubble and mud is stuck on the rail tracks. Another landslide will likely force the line to be closed, they added.
A major landslide occured today near Deepor Beel in Guwahati
A major landslide was caused on Saturday near Deepor Beel, located in south-west Guwahati in the Kamrup metropolitan district of Assam after days of incessant rainfall in several parts of the state.

The landslide occurred at the railway line connecting Kamakhya to Jogighopa in the Bangaigaon district which passes through Deepor Beel.

Mud and rubble came sliding down the hill beside the lake, reports stated.

According to reports, a huge rock came tumbling down after getting exposed due to the landslide.

Locals said that the rubble and mud is stuck on the rail tracks. Another landslide will likely force the line to be closed, they added.

It may be noted that heavy rainfall in Guwahati and other parts of Assam over the past week have triggered a crisis with floods and landslides affecting the majority of the state.

Several parts of Guwahati witnessed landslides adding to woes of the people.

