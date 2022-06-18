Police In Karbi Anglong Seize Huge Cache Of Arms, Arrest 2

Karbi Anglong police arrested two people and busted a huge cache of arms and ammunition from their possession on Friday.
According to reports, a team of police from the Nilambazar police station arrested the two individuals during an operation after receiving information about them carrying arms.
Based on the information, the police team conducted a raid at a house in Tila Basti under the Laharijan Tea Estate from which the two were arrested along with the massive cache of illegally obtained arms and munitions.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Kabir Uddin Laskar, aged 22 years and Manik Ali, aged 28 years.
While Laskar is a resident of Ramnagar village in the Cachar district, Ali is a resident of the Darrang district of Assam.
Officials informed that the arrested individuals came to possess the firearms without any legal documentation. This was revealed to them while interrogating the accused, they added.
Meanwhile, police said that the reason behind their possession of the firearms is not known yet, however, they suspect an illegal hunting nexus to be behind all of it.