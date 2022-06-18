Police In Karbi Anglong Seize Huge Cache Of Arms, Arrest 2

Karbi Anglong police arrested two people and busted a huge cache of arms and ammunition from their possession on Friday.

According to reports, a team of police from the Nilambazar police station arrested the two individuals during an operation after receiving information about them carrying arms.

Based on the information, the police team conducted a raid at a house in Tila Basti under the Laharijan Tea Estate from which the two were arrested along with the massive cache of illegally obtained arms and munitions.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Kabir Uddin Laskar, aged 22 years and Manik Ali, aged 28 years.