Guwahati: Man Admitted After Mysteriously Getting Injured At Party

In a shocking incident in Guwahati, a man was mysteriously injured at a birthday party late at night on Friday.
The incident took place at a guest house named Silver Inn in the Lachit Nagar locality of Guwahati late last night at around 3 am.
The victim was identified as Ratul Barman. He was attending a birthday party at the guest house when he was mysteriously injured with a sharp object.
Barman received injuries on his head, neck and chest, according to reports.
Meanwhile, police reached the spot and sent the victim for treatment. He has been admitted to Nemcare hospital in a serious condition, reports added.
The exact nature of the incident remains unclear at the moment. An investigation into the incident has been initiated by the city police.
A case has registered in the matter at the Paltan Bazar police station on behest of Barman's family.
It may be noted that a group of over 25 peole were partying in the guest house for the last four days.