Guwahati: Man Admitted After Mysteriously Getting Injured At Party

In a shocking incident in Guwahati, a man was mysteriously injured at a birthday party late at night on Friday.

The incident took place at a guest house named Silver Inn in the Lachit Nagar locality of Guwahati late last night at around 3 am.

The victim was identified as Ratul Barman. He was attending a birthday party at the guest house when he was mysteriously injured with a sharp object.

Barman received injuries on his head, neck and chest, according to reports.