Guwahati News

Guwahati: Man Admitted After Mysteriously Getting Injured At Party

The victim was attending a birthday party at the guest house when he was attacked with a knife.
Guwahati: Man Admitted After Mysteriously Getting Injured At Party
Guwahati man left in a serious condition after mysteriously sustaining injuries from sharp objects | REPRESENTATIVE
Pratidin Time

In a shocking incident in Guwahati, a man was mysteriously injured at a birthday party late at night on Friday.

The incident took place at a guest house named Silver Inn in the Lachit Nagar locality of Guwahati late last night at around 3 am.

The victim was identified as Ratul Barman. He was attending a birthday party at the guest house when he was mysteriously injured with a sharp object.

Barman received injuries on his head, neck and chest, according to reports.

Also Read
Police In Karbi Anglong Seize Huge Cache Of Arms, Arrest 2

Meanwhile, police reached the spot and sent the victim for treatment. He has been admitted to Nemcare hospital in a serious condition, reports added.

The exact nature of the incident remains unclear at the moment. An investigation into the incident has been initiated by the city police.

A case has registered in the matter at the Paltan Bazar police station on behest of Barman's family.

It may be noted that a group of over 25 peole were partying in the guest house for the last four days.

Also Read
10% Reservation In Defence Ministry For Agniveers: Rajnath Singh
Guwahati
Man Injured

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com