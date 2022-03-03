Guwahati News

Guwahati: Lift Carrying People Drops Down

The incident took place at commercial complex named G S Towers in Chatribari. The elevator that had several people onboard collapsed to the ground.
Guwahati lift accident | REPRESENTATIVE

Pratidin Time

In a horrific accident in Guwahati’s Chatribari locality, an elevator carrying several people fell down on Thursday.

The incident happened is thought to have happened due to a technical glitch, though, the lift was reportedly overweighed as instead of the maximum of six, ten people were on it.

Several children were reportedly onboard the elevator when the incident took place.

Meanwhile, rescue operations are on to bring those trapped out to safety.

Guwahati

