Guwahati: Majestic Academy Celebrates ADRE 2.0 Success Stories

Majestic Academy, a unit of SPM IAS Academy, organised a Felicitation Programme to celebrate the success of ADRE 2.0 achievers at the KKHSOU Auditorium, Guwahati, marking a significant milestone as more than 585 candidates trained by the academy successfully qualified ADRE 2.0.

The programme commenced with the opening ceremony led by Kumar Prashant Sinha, followed by a brief presentation on the vision and mission of the academy, emphasising its commitment to structured guidance and student-focused preparation. The remarkable performance of ADRE 2.0 qualified candidates was highlighted during the event.

Adding cultural vibrancy to the occasion, students of Majestic Academy presented music, dance, and poetry performances, reflecting their holistic development. The programme was further enriched by the address of the Chief Guest, who motivated students by stressing the importance of discipline, perseverance, and consistent effort in competitive examinations.

The felicitation of ADRE 2.0 achievers remained the highlight of the event, where successful candidates were honoured for their dedication and hard work. Students also expressed their gratitude towards the academy and faculty members for their continuous support and mentorship.

The event concluded with the Vote of Thanks proposed by Chinmoy Bordoloi, Director of SPM IAS Academy, who thanked all guests, faculty members, students, and organisers for making the programme a success.

