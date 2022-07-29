Guwahati News

Guwahati: Man Accused Of Theft, Beaten Up, Probe Initiated

The incident took place in the Nalapara locality in the Basistha area of the city last night. The victim has been identified as Bilat Ali.
Two youth accuse man of theft, assault him and hand him to police in Guwahati | REPRESENTATIVE
Two youth accuse man of theft, assault him and hand him to police in Guwahati | REPRESENTATIVE
Pratidin Time

Tensions flared after a vehicle worker was allegedly assaulted repeatedly by two others who called him a thief in Guwahati’s Basistha on Thursday.

According to reports, two youths took the worker to be a thief and repeatedly assaulted him before taking him to the police.

The incident took place in the Nalapara locality in the Basistha area of the city last night. The victim has been identified as Bilat Ali.

Meanwhile, associates and colleagues of the victim stormed the police station at night demanding justice.

Also Read
CMs Of BJP-Ruled States Call Out Adhir Chowdhury's 'Rashtrapatni' Remark

They alleged that the assailants repeatedly hit Ali with a belt, accusing him of being a thief. They then handed him over to the police.

The assailants have been identified as Manoj and Avdesh. The victim further alleged that he was beaten up after he witnessed the two misbehaving with a woman.

The incident has caused tensions to flare with the police initiating an investigation into it. Further details shall follow.

Also Read
Cache Of Arms, Ammunition Recovered In Manipur's Bishnupur
Guwahati
Assault
Basistha

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com