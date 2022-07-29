Guwahati: Man Accused Of Theft, Beaten Up, Probe Initiated

Tensions flared after a vehicle worker was allegedly assaulted repeatedly by two others who called him a thief in Guwahati’s Basistha on Thursday.

According to reports, two youths took the worker to be a thief and repeatedly assaulted him before taking him to the police.

The incident took place in the Nalapara locality in the Basistha area of the city last night. The victim has been identified as Bilat Ali.

Meanwhile, associates and colleagues of the victim stormed the police station at night demanding justice.