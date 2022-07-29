Guwahati: Man Accused Of Theft, Beaten Up, Probe Initiated

Tensions flared after a vehicle worker was allegedly assaulted repeatedly by two others who called him a thief in Guwahati’s Basistha on Thursday.
According to reports, two youths took the worker to be a thief and repeatedly assaulted him before taking him to the police.
The incident took place in the Nalapara locality in the Basistha area of the city last night. The victim has been identified as Bilat Ali.
Meanwhile, associates and colleagues of the victim stormed the police station at night demanding justice.
They alleged that the assailants repeatedly hit Ali with a belt, accusing him of being a thief. They then handed him over to the police.
The assailants have been identified as Manoj and Avdesh. The victim further alleged that he was beaten up after he witnessed the two misbehaving with a woman.
The incident has caused tensions to flare with the police initiating an investigation into it. Further details shall follow.