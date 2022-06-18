10% Reservation In Defence Ministry For Agniveers: Rajnath Singh

Union minister of defence, Rajnath Singh on Saturday gave his approval to a proposal to reserve 10 per cent of the job vacancies in the Ministry of defence for ‘Agniveers’ meeting requisite eligibility criteria.

According to the office of the defence minister, the reservation will be implemented in the Indian Coast Guard and defence civilian posts along with all 16 of the defence public sector undertakings, reported ANI.

The announcement comes amid nationwide protests that ensued the launch of the Agnipath scheme by the Centre which is a new recruitment procedure for the defence forces. Reports stated that the protests turned violent in several parts of the country.

The defence ministry’s office tweeted, “Raksha Mantri @rajnathsingh has approved a proposal to reserve 10 per cent of the job vacancies in Ministry of Defence for 'Agniveers' meeting requisite eligibility criteria. The 10 per cent reservation will be implemented in the Indian Coast Guard and defence civilian posts, and all the 16 Defence Public Sector Undertakings. This reservation would be in addition to existing reservation for ex-servicemen.”