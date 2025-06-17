Guwahati: Man Arrested for Killing 75-Year-Old Woman in Panjabari

A shocking case of cold-blooded murder has sent shockwaves across Panjabari in Guwahati, where the body of a 75-year-old retired teacher was found buried under a pile of stones in her own residence.

Advertisment

The deceased, identified as Shaeira Sultana, was reportedly living alone in her home on Rangpur Path in Panjabari. According to local sources, she had been missing since Monday afternoon after she had gone to the bank.

Suspicion arose when blood stains were noticed near the bathroom. Soon after, police arrived at the scene and launched an investigation. Shaeira's body was later discovered buried in the premises of her residence.

Eyewitnesses claimed they had seen a man named Qazi Mohammad Abdul Aziz, a resident of Silchar, leaving the house the previous evening. He was reportedly spotted dragging something and locking the gate from outside before disappearing.

Acting swiftly, Dispur Police, with assistance from Palashbari Police, managed to apprehend the accused—Qazi Mohammad Abdul Aziz Laskar—within hours of the crime. According to DCP Mrinal Deka, the accused was taken into custody within four hours of the murder, along with key evidence and incriminating materials.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime. A machete (da) and several objectionable items were recovered from the scene. Forensic and CID teams have collected samples for further examination.

Visible injury marks were found on the body, suggesting a brutal attack. The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained and will become clearer as the investigation progresses.