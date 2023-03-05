Guwahati: Man Bludgeons Wife To Death In Dhirenpara

In yet another murder case in Guwahati’s Dhirenpara, a husband bludgeoned his wife to death, reports emerged on Sunday.

As per the reports, the incident took place at Guwahati’s Dhirenpara locality. The husband attacked his wife with a heavy object, leaving her in a pool of blood at their rented space at DK Path in Dhirenpara.

The deceased wife was identified as Sufiya Khatun. Reports claimed that last night, when the owner of the house in Dhirenpara, where they lived on rent, heard screams, he rushed to check out what had happened.

There the owner, Jaharul Ali found the woman lying on the floor in a bloodied condition and rushed her to a hospital where doctors declared her dead while undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, having committed the crime the husband along with other members of his family fled from the scene of the crime in Dhirenpara.

An investigation into the matter was initiated by the police soon after the matter came to light. Officials identified the accused husband as Nurul Haque. They said that he fled the scene and has not been located as of yet.