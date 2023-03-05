Guwahati: Man Bludgeons Wife To Death In Dhirenpara

In yet another murder case in Guwahati’s Dhirenpara, a husband bludgeoned his wife to death, reports emerged on Sunday.
As per the reports, the incident took place at Guwahati’s Dhirenpara locality. The husband attacked his wife with a heavy object, leaving her in a pool of blood at their rented space at DK Path in Dhirenpara.
The deceased wife was identified as Sufiya Khatun. Reports claimed that last night, when the owner of the house in Dhirenpara, where they lived on rent, heard screams, he rushed to check out what had happened.
There the owner, Jaharul Ali found the woman lying on the floor in a bloodied condition and rushed her to a hospital where doctors declared her dead while undergoing treatment.
Meanwhile, having committed the crime the husband along with other members of his family fled from the scene of the crime in Dhirenpara.
An investigation into the matter was initiated by the police soon after the matter came to light. Officials identified the accused husband as Nurul Haque. They said that he fled the scene and has not been located as of yet.
Moreover, it has also come to the fore that the family had moved into the house on rent around four months ago.
Crimes have been on the rise in Guwahati recently with such cases of murder cropping up frequently since the horrific murder case in Noonmati came to light last month.
Bondona Kalita, the prime accused in the matter allegedly killed her husband and mother-in-law and chopped the body into pieces and stored them in a refrigerator.
She was not alone in the horrifying act and was helped by two accomplices, one of whom was her lover. Police suspect the motive behind entire incident to be adultery on Bondona’s part.
According to them, Bondona along with her accomplices went on to dispose the body parts across Meghalaya. Later on, as investigations went forward, police took the accused there to locate the body parts.
Since the incident came to the fore, Bondona Kalita repeatedly tried to derail the investigations by changing her statements.