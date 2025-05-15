Guwahati: Man Dupes Seller on OLX, Police Nab Him Within an Hour

Dispur Police recovered a stolen Samsung Galaxy Tab and apprehended the accused within just an hour of receiving a complaint.

The complainant, Sharukh Ali, a resident of Mukundapur, Goreswar, had posted an advertisement on OLX to sell his Samsung Galaxy Tab. He was soon contacted by a potential buyer, and both parties agreed to meet in Rukminigaon, Guwahati, for the handover.

However, during the meeting, the so-called buyer, on the pretext of showing the tablet to his mother, fled the scene with the device, leaving the seller shocked and unable to trace him.

Sharukh Ali promptly lodged a complaint at Dispur Police Station, following which police swung into action. Demonstrating efficient coordination and investigation, the police managed to trace and apprehend the accused — identified as Nilutpal Dutta, a resident of Jonaki Path, Rukmininagar — and successfully recovered the stolen tablet within an hour.

Dispur Police confirmed that further legal proceedings are underway against the accused.