Guwahati: Man Electrocuted To Death At Mirza

In a tragic incident, a man died of electrocution after coming into contact with high tension wire on Sunday at Mirza in the outskirts of Guwahati.

According to reports, the deceased was an electrical maintenance worker employed with the Mirza Electricity Division.

Meanwhile, the deceased has been identified as Lav Das. He reportedly came into contact with the high voltage wire while doing some scheduled maintenance works, resulting in his death.

Police informed that Das was climbing an electricity pole when he came into contact with the live wire and was electrocuted and killed on the spot.