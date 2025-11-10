Guwahati: Man Missing Since Days Found Dead Near CM Vigilance Office

The body of a 64-year-old man was recovered from a canal near the CM Vigilance office in Guwahati. Authorities suspect that the individual, who appeared to have been in the water for several days, may have died under unclear circumstances.

The deceased has been identified as Madan Mohan Deuri Bharali, a resident of North Lakhimpur. Reports indicate that Bharali had been mentally unwell and suffering from Alzheimer’s-like symptoms. He went missing on the morning of 6th November, around 6 AM, while staying at a relative’s home under the care of a young woman who had been looking after him.

Bharali was employed at a nursery under the Agriculture Department, while the young caretaker had previously worked at his residence. The two were acquainted for nearly six years. According to authorities, Bharali had experienced a decline in mental health following his retirement.

The Birubari Police were present at the scene and have begun investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.