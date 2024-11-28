Guwahati Construction Chaos: How a Gang Pulled Off the Great Road Roller Heist!

In a bizarre and unprecedented theft case, Guwahati Police apprehended a gang involved in stealing road rollers used for construction work. The gang managed to steal three road rollers from various locations using cranes and trailers, disposing of them through illegal means for monetary gain.

The case came to light on October 21, when a complaint was lodged about a road roller stolen from in front of the B. Barooah Cancer Institute in the city. Investigations revealed that the gang had previously stolen another roller from Bharalumukh and one more from Birubari locality.

The thieves used cranes and trailers to lift the machines from roadside construction sites and transported them to the Satyam Dump Yard in Meghalaya’s Byrnihat. The yard reportedly paid the gang ₹1.7 lakh for the task. To cover their tracks, the gang forged fake auction papers in the name of the Public Works Department (PwD).

Guwahati Police's Fatasil Ambari unit had already arrested several members a week ago, including truck owner Piyari Yadav, driver Mohammad Jabbar Ali, and Devaki Nandan Dogama, along with the dump yard manager.

In a follow-up operation yesterday, police nabbed more key members: Ansar Ali, Prabin Deka, Samsul Ali, Jitu Baruah, Chotu Kumar, and Bhagawan Talukdar. At least 4-5 additional suspects are believed to be involved in the theft racket.

The gang had also stolen a 709 truck from Satgaon, dismantled it, and sold the parts to other factories. All suspects have been booked under case number 274/24 with applicable sections under BNS 303 (2) and 3(5).

Further investigations are ongoing to apprehend the remaining gang members.